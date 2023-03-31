Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $789,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,876 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $107,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,052 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

