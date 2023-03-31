Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $791,000 in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at $576,878,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,878,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,241,030 shares of company stock worth $33,924,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

VIR opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

