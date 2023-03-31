Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $815,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 457.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.