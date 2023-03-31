Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $829,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after buying an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.