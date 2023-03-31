Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $858,000 in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,906,000 after acquiring an additional 305,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 147,865 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 140,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,280.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

