Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $860,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

