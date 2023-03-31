Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $871,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.5 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

