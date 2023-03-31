Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

