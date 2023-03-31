Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $743,000 Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

Materion Stock Performance

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

See Also

