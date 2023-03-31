Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $757,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $79.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

