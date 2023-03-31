Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $774,000 Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $883,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

NYSE SKT opened at $18.75 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.