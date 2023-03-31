Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $789,000 Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,267,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,254 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

