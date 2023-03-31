Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $790,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Okta by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3,773.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after buying an additional 508,959 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 44.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 0.2 %

Okta stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.32.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.