Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $827,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

