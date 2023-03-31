Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $854,000 Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 314.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

