Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

LYV stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 121.40 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.