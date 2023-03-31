Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

