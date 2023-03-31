Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.45 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

