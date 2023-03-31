Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,435 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

