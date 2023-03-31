Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 208 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 55.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

