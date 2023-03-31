Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $387.86 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $397.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.60. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

