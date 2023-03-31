Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of SWK opened at $77.76 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.