Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 12,830 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,325,000 after buying an additional 203,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after buying an additional 274,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,811,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,946,000 after buying an additional 282,582 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after buying an additional 225,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.