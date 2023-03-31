Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 135,898 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 135,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sabre by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Sabre Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

