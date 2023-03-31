Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 13,973 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 222,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.42 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 78.77%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

