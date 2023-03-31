Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 22,175 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCP. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:DCP opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

