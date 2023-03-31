Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 23,534 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 10.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC opened at $38.06 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

