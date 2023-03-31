Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 9,655 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 440,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $110.14 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.01%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.