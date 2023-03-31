Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $724,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.5 %

OII opened at $17.45 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

