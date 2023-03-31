Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $728,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after acquiring an additional 325,503 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

MTN opened at $228.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $270.29.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

