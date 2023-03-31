Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $750,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

SMTC stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $73.48.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

