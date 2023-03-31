Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $828,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 584,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 667,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,735,000 after purchasing an additional 547,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

