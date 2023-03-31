Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $854,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

