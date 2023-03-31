Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $873,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 71,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,336 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,728,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $10.68 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

