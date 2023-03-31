Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 285,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

