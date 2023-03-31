Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

