Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,245 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank boosted its position in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

