Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Park National by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Park National by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Park National by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Park National by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Park National by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Park National Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $116.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $151.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.59.

Park National Increases Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

