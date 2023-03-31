Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 327.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

RNST opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

