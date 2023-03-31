Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,530 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

TPR opened at $42.07 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

