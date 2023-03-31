Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 175,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

