Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in V.F. by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in V.F. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.