Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,692 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Yelp Stock Up 0.3 %

Yelp stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,726 shares of company stock worth $11,430,966. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

