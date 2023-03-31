McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,789,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile



McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

