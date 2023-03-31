McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

