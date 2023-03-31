McLean Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.