MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 48 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $396.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

