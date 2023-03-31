MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 512.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,255 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after buying an additional 5,232,371 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,199,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0 %

DB stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.