MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,868 shares during the quarter. Equitable accounts for 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Equitable were worth $32,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable Price Performance

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of EQH opened at $24.70 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

