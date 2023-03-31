Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $284.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

